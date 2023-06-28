CNBC TV18
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

By Anushka Sharma  Jun 28, 2023 7:01:03 PM IST (Updated)

Police said that the attack took place approximately half an hour prior when a group of armed men in a car opened fire on Chandra Shekhar Aazad's convoy.


Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified armed assailants on Wednesday evening in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Aazad, who is also the National President of Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
At the hospital, Aazad provided some details about the incident, saying, "I don't remember well, but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred."
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dr. Vipin Tada, confirmed that the attack took place approximately half an hour prior when a group of armed men in a car opened fire on Chandra Shekhar Aazad's convoy. Fortunately, Aazad managed to narrowly escape serious injury as one of the bullets grazed past him.
X