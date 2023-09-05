The government is already convening a Special Session of Parliament from September 18-22 and the resolution is likely to be taken up. It is believed that the government is renaming the country so as to avoid confusion with Opposition bloc which has named itself INDIA.

Can India be renamed to Bharat? But aren't both names already in use? What is the exact change that the Narendra Modi government is proposing? The details are sparse and the opinions are many, and often, dramatically different.

Senior Supreme Court (SC) Advocate Vikas Singh, who has also served as the additional solicitor general, suggested that a mere notification by the union government will be enough to implement the said change. "A notification can provide that where India appears in the constitution, it will be replaced with Bharat.” CNBC-TV18 spoke to at least two experts on the Indian constitution.

Fellow Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, however, clarified that he “violently” disagreed with the proposition that a mere notification would be enough to change the country’s name. “Going by that logic, you could rename the Prime Minister to the Emperor of India and say that you don’t need a constitution amendment for that,” Hegde remarked.

According to Hegde, the constitution of India has to be amended. "Countries have changed their names but those were countries that broke up. You cannot change the name of the country without support of all states," Hegde said.

It's not unusual to amend the constitution. There have been 105 amendments to the constitution, as of 2021. But it's a longer that requires that a bill be presented in the Parliament and at least two thirds of the members, in both the houses i.e. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, must approve of the change. That's not all.

Once it's passed in the Parliament, the Act needs to be ratified by state legislatures, where necessary, before the bill is presented to the President for assent.

Singh's argument rests on the fact that Bharat is not a new name. " If the constitution itself provides for Bharat, there is no change. It is just a change in nomenclature," he explained. Article 1 of the Indian constitution refers to "India, that is Bharat, is a union of states".

So, the constitution recognises both India and Bharat as official names of the country. And, that's where Hegde's argument stands. “If you want to efface India from the constitution, you will have to go through the process of a constitutional amendment," Hegde argued.

“What will you call the Indian Administrative Services – Bharat Administrative Service? BAS? You went on with programs like Skill India, and Stand Up India? Now what? BAS kar India?” Hegde added in a lighter vein. 'Bas kar' is a Hindi phrase that can be literally translated to 'It's enough' or 'You've done enough'.