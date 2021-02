A nationwide bandh call has been given by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to protest against rising fuel prices, the E-Way Bill, and the complex structure of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Marketplaces across India are likely to remain shut on Friday as over 40,000 trader associations have responded to the cause. Transporters and traders have planned to stage sit-ins and road blockades at 1,500 locations across the country.

The bandh will be backed by All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), which will hold chakka jams, said CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal.

The AITWA, an apex body of India's road transport sector, has asked the transporters not to run their vehicles from 6 am to 8 pm on Friday.

AITWA and CAIT are demanding rollback of the new E-Way Bill, or at least editing of certain rules, besides seeking to bring down heavy taxes on fuel amid rising prices. They have mainly asked for uniformity in diesel prices across India. The transporters also demanded scrapping of rules to track vehicles using FastTag.

A statement by CAIT has called for simplification of the GST to the “extent that even a small trader operating from remote area or areas should also be able to comply without external help”.

CAIT has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging violations by e-commerce giants.

Besides, markets and transportation, booking of goods is likely to be affected due to the protest.

Mahendra Arya, AITWA national president, has said that all state-level transport associations have pledged their support to the one-day protest against the fuel price hike and demand for scrapping of the new E-Way Bill. "They will reject booking and movement of all E-Way Bill-oriented goods for a day. All transport companies have been asked to park their vehicles between 6 am and 8 pm as a symbolic protest. All transport godowns will display protest banners,” said Arya, adding, that the transport companies will request customers not to book or load goods on bandh day.