The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over forty Indian farmers' unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh from 6 AM to 6 PM on March 26 and appealed to the people of the country to make it a complete success.

In Punjab and Haryana, the Bharat Bandh call has received good support from political parties and trade unions, news agency IANS reported on Friday morning. Normal life was disrupted, but things were as usual in Chandigarh.

What is shut?

During the 12-hour bandh, the SKM said the road and rail transports will remain shut, news agency PTI reported. The farmers' organization also said that markets, shops, malls and other public places will also remain closed. Besides this, traffic across the country is also expected to be hit owing to the Bharat Bandh call.

Darshan Pal, a farmer leader, appealed to the people of the country to make the Bharat Bandh a success and honour the “annadata”.

Leaders have also said that they will burn the copies of the new farm laws as part of the "Holika Dahan" on March 28.

What is open?

Farmer unions have clarified that all emergency services, including health and ambulance services, will remain open even during the 12-hour Bharat Bandh call.

They said that even in states, where elections are scheduled, it wasn't necessary to follow the Bharat Bandh call. Five states -- West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam -- will go to polls over the next month or so and the results will be declared on May 2.

What led to the protest?

The Bandh, second in the last two months, also marks four months since thousands of farmers started staging sit-ins in the various parts of the national capital against the new farm laws passed by the Centre last September. Three border sites -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- have been the centre of demonstrations against the new farm laws.

Besides Delhi, protests have taken place in several other parts of the country as well.

Several rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the Central government have yielded no results.

What do the protesters want?

Even on Friday, farmers once again made it known that they were not going to accept anything apart from a complete withdrawal of the new farm laws, which the Centre says will revolutionize Indian farming. But farmers believe otherwise. They demand a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for their crops and say the new law will dismantle the MSP system and cause them to suffer even more. Besides this, farmers say they should be exempt from stubble burning rules, according to this report on Mint.

The March 26 Bharat Bandh is the second such call, on a nationwide level, by the farmers. On December 8, the farmer bodies had given a similar call and places such as