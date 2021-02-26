Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Traders, transporters to strike against rising fuel prices, GST; farmers to join

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called a nationwide strike to protest against rising fuel prices, the E-Way Bill, and the complex structure of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Businesses and marketplaces across the country are expected to remain shut today as more than 40,000 trader associations, including, All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) have responded to the call.
Feb 26, 2021
10:46
Roads remain empty in Birbhum, West Bengal as traders and transporters protest against rising fuel prices, GST
West Bengal: Confederation of All India Traders has called for a nationwide strike today in protest against rise in fuel prices & new e-way bill & GST; latest visuals from Birbhum. pic.twitter.com/FL0hvkSHKJ
Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for the third day in a row as oil marketing companies paused the hike. The rates have been hiking for 12 consecutive days since Feb 9. The petrol and diesel prices in major cities as of Feb 26:
Feb 26, 2021
10:29
K'taka lorry owners call for daylong strike on Friday
The Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (KSLO&A) on Thursday called for a day-long strike on Friday in protest against the hike in fuel prices and toll rates, and also warned the Union government of bringing transportation to a grinding halt from March 15 if the issues raised by it are not addressed. Addressing a press conference, KSLO&A president G.R. Shanmugappa said that exorbitant tax on oil is causing huge financial distress to the lorry owners. "The Union government should take immediate steps to reduce the cess while the state government should reduce the value added tax (VAT) by Rs 4, otherwise it will be extremely difficult to run the business," he said.
Feb 26, 2021
10:28
Other organisations joining the strike
The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) an apex body of 1 crore transporters have already supported the strike and has also announced 'Chakka Jam' of transport sector on Friday all over India. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that not only traders but even small industries, hawkers, and women entrepreneurs among others will also join the bandh. Further, associations of chartered accountants and tax advocates have supported the strike and have informed their clients not to visit their offices on Friday.
Feb 26, 2021
10:15
Mixed response expected from Bandh as traders' bodies split over joining shutdown
A mixed response is expected to the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' on Friday with traders' bodies split over joining the nationwide shutdown call to protest against the issues related to GST and e-commerce. While the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which gave the Bandh call, claimed that more than 8 crore traders belonging to over 40,000 business organisations across the country, including Delhi, will join it by shutting their commercial establishments, other traders' bodies that.
No vehicle movement for E-Way Bill-oriented goods between 6 am and 8 pm, says AITWA President
Mahendra Arya, AITWA national president, has said that all state-level transport associations have pledged their support to the one-day protest against the fuel price hike and demand for scrapping of the new E-Way Bill. "They will reject booking and movement of all E-Way Bill-oriented goods for a day. All transport companies have been asked to park their vehicles between 6 am and 8 pm as a symbolic protest. All transport godowns will display protest banners,” said Arya, adding, that the transport companies will request customers not to book or load goods on bandh day.
Feb 26, 2021
09:44
Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals farmers to peacefully participate in the strike
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) who are leading anti-farm laws protests along the Delhi borders appealed to the farmers to peacefully participate in a 'Bharat Bandh' called by transport and trade unions on February 26.
Feb 26, 2021
09:36
Latest visuals Bharat Bandh visuals from Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Confederation of All India Traders has called for a nationwide strike today in protest against rise in fuel prices & new e-way bill & GST.
Nearly 40,000 trade associations have responded to CAIT's call of strike. All India Transport Welfare Association of India (AITWA) has also responded to its call and asked its transporters to park their vehicles today.
Feb 26, 2021
09:33
Traders and transporters are demanding simplification of GST structure, uniformity in fuel prices across the country, and the implementation of E-Way bill.
Feb 26, 2021
09:24
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide strike today in protest against rise in fuel prices, new e-way bill and GST. Stay tuned as we bring live updates from across the country.