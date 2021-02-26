Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Traders, transporters to strike against rising fuel prices, GST; farmers to join

No vehicle movement for E-Way Bill-oriented goods between 6 am and 8 pm, says AITWA President

Mahendra Arya, AITWA national president, has said that all state-level transport associations have pledged their support to the one-day protest against the fuel price hike and demand for scrapping of the new E-Way Bill. "They will reject booking and movement of all E-Way Bill-oriented goods for a day. All transport companies have been asked to park their vehicles between 6 am and 8 pm as a symbolic protest. All transport godowns will display protest banners,” said Arya, adding, that the transport companies will request customers not to book or load goods on bandh day.