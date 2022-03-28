Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: Railway tracks blocked in Jadavpur; Kerala roads empty as trade unions call 2-day nationwide strike

Some of the essential services related to banking, transportation, railways, and electricity are likely to be impacted during a two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions beginning Monday. The strike notices were given by workers' unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance.

The unions' demands include scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and the national monetisation pipeline. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.

Trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum.

Here are latest updates from Bharat Bandh:

# Delhi: All India Bank Employees Association have called for an all-India bank strike today and tomorrow, to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks.

# Andhra Pradesh: Members of various trade unions and Left organizations hold a protest demonstration against policies of the central government including privatization of PSU banks at Vijayawada

# Members from the Left Front gather in huge numbers and block railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata.

# CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the "two-day nationwide strike called by workers across the country to protest against the corporatisation and privatisation policies of the Central Government".