Farmers have called for 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday as their protest against the three farm laws completes 120 days. Rail and road transportation services are likely to be affected and markets may remain closed in parts of the country. According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country.

In a video message, SKM leader Darshan Pal said supplies of vegetables and milk will also be stopped by the protesting farmers. The SKM, an umbrella body of protesting unions, appealed to protesting farmers to be peaceful and not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict during the 'bandh'.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops. Confederation of All India Traders, which claimed representation of eight crore traders in the country, said that markets will remain open on March 26 as it is not participating in the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Here are the latest updates from the protest:

# Protesters are sitting at 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana spanning Delhi, Ambala and Firozepur division affecting rail movement. Train services affected at 32 locations, 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled: Indian Railways

# Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses support for Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions, says India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance.

# Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur (Delhi-UP) border NH-24 (both carriageway): Delhi Traffic Police

# Protestors block railway tracks in Amritsar as a mark of protest against the three agricultural laws during 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

# A group of protesters sing and dance at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) during 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh'.

# SKM has called for a 12 hour long ‘Bharat Bandh’ today, protestors block the road at Singhu Border.

# Protesters block GT Road and railway track near Shahpur.