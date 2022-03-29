Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: Trade unions to continue strike for 2nd day; Oppn to raise issue in Parliament

Public dealings at some bank branches were hit and public transport services were thrown out of gear in states like West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu as thousands of workers on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the policies of the Union government. Essential services like healthcare, electricity and fuel supplies remained unaffected.

The joint forum of central trade unions, which has called for the two-day strike that started on Monday, said that bandh-like situation prevailed in at least eight states due to the nationwide strike against various policies of the government.

The joint forum of central trade unions is protesting against the government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation in any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers.

Here are the latest updates from 2-day nationwide strike by trade unions:

Kerala | Shops remains closed in Thiruvananthapuram, in view of the Bharat Bandh called by various central trade unions pic.twitter.com/DUvTanxEUm — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

# Karnataka: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations hold protests against government policies during the two-day Bharat Bandh call by trade unions

# Congress chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, to discuss 'the all-India strike called by the joint council of various trade unions'.

# Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to have a discussion on the two-day nationwide strike called by different trade unions.