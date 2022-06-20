Agnipath scheme protest latest updates: States on alert amid call for Bharat Bandh; Cong to sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar

States are on alert after the Bharat bandh call has been given in view of the protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. The Indian Army on Sunday released terms and conditions and related details for prospective applicants wanting to join the force under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The Army said 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army that will be different from any other existing ranks and they can be posted to any regiment and unit. It said 'Agniveers' will be barred from disclosing classified information gained during the four-year service period to any unauthorised person or source under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. Later the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. The Army said the new recruits will be subjected to the provisions of the Army Act, 1950 and will be liable to go wherever ordered by land, sea or air. The Army said a "distinctive insignia" will be worn by the 'Agniveers' on their uniform during their service period and that detailed instructions on it will be issued separately.

Here are the latest updates on the Agnipath scheme protest:

# Congress leaders will sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today, and in the evening at 5 pm they will meet the President and demand that Agnipath scheme be withdrawn. The scheme should first be discussed with youth and in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn, says Congress leader Ajay Maken

# West Bengal: Security personnel deployed at Howrah Station, Howrah Bridge, Santragachi Junction, Shalimar railway station and other locations in Howrah in view of Bharat Bandh called by some organisations today, against Agnipath scheme

# Bihar: Security personnel deployed at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna in view of the Bharat Bandh called by some organisations today, in protest against Agnipath scheme.

# Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated- and I repeat-the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people."

# Jharkhand: Schools will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said. "In view of the bandh called by certain organisations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday," School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma said.

# Uttar Pradesh: Amid a call for 'Bharat Bandh'over the Agnipath scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. The police's appeal came even as a group of ex-servicemen submitted a memorandum with authorities demanding strict against anti-social elements involved in the violence during protests against the Centre's new scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force.