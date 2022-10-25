Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your sibling

Mini
Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the beautiful bond between siblings. It falls on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year Bhai Dooj will be marked on October 26.
Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the beautiful bond between siblings. This is a special day that strengthens the love between a brother and a sister. On this occasion, sisters pray for the longevity of their brothers and brothers wish for their sisters to be blessed with happiness and eternal well-being. The day is celebrated by Hindus across India and it’s also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika and Bhai Phonta. In south India, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.
Bhai Dooj falls on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year Bhai Dooj will be marked on October 26. If you are looking for wishes to send your siblings, but find it hard to put your love and affection into words, read on:
Wishes
Messages
Quotes
