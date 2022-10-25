Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your sibling

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the beautiful bond between siblings. It falls on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year Bhai Dooj will be marked on October 26.

Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the beautiful bond between siblings. This is a special day that strengthens the love between a brother and a sister. On this occasion, sisters pray for the longevity of their brothers and brothers wish for their sisters to be blessed with happiness and eternal well-being. The day is celebrated by Hindus across India and it’s also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika and Bhai Phonta. In south India, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Bhai Dooj falls on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year Bhai Dooj will be marked on October 26. If you are looking for wishes to send your siblings, but find it hard to put your love and affection into words, read on:

Wishes

Those good ol’ days can’t come again, however, I wish our bond never ceases to be the same. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Friends may come and go, but the love of siblings lasts a lifetime. Wishing you a happy Bhai Dooj!

You are not just my sibling, but my constant pillar of strength. Thank you for always being here for me.

I pray this Bhai Dooj strengthens the love between us. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Wish you a day that brings you infinite joy, success, and prosperity. Wish you a very happy Bhai Dooj!

Messages

Bhai Dooj is a special festival to me because of you and because of what you mean to me. I wish you all the love, success and happiness in this world. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj!

From pulling my hair to braiding them. From squabbling with me to fighting for me. From irritating me to letting me vent out on you. You have been there for me forever. Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother ever!

I am truly fortunate to have a brother like you who has been my pillar of strength in the most challenging times. I don’t know what I would’ve done without you. A very Happy Bhai Dooj my dear brother!

You have been there for me like you are my shadow and I never had to worry about anything in life. To my dearest brother, may you have the best Happy Bhai Dooj ever!

Here’s to a day of endless happiness, care, and joy. With lots of love, wishing you Happy Bhai Dooj.

Quotes

"As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!" – Catherine Pulsifer

"Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form."– Jeffrey Kluger

“The Rule of Sibs: If your sibling gets something you want, you (1) try to take it; (2) break it; or (3) say it’s no good.” – Patricia Fleming

“The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions.” – Robert Brault

“Power, that’s one thing, but the love of family and of siblings is more important, is more powerful than any other power – at least earthly power, at least earthly power.” – Sander Levin