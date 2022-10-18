By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day or dwitiya tithi of Shukla paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar.

The festival of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 26, two days after Diwali. The day also marks the culmination of the five-day-long Diwali festivities in many states. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika and Bhai Phonta in different states, is a celebration of the strong bonding between a sister and a brother. The day is celebrated at Yama Dwitiya in south India.

According to Hindu beliefs, Bhai Dooj is the day when Lord Yama, the god of death, visited his sister Goddess Yamuna and received food from her hand. That’s why the day is celebrated by sisters for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their brothers. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day or Dwitiya tithi of Shukla paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar.

Exchanging gifts between brothers and sisters has become an essential part of Bhai Dooj celebrations. Here are a few gift ideas that you can try for this Bhai Dooj.

Wristwatch

Everyone has a craze for watches, whether a smartwatch or an analogue one. An Analog wristwatch is, no doubt, the classic choice. But, these days, the trend is smartwatches. It helps track and monitor various health parameters and makes your life easy. It could be an ideal gift for your brother on Bhai Dooj.

Shoes

Men like to have a fancy collection of shoes. If you check their shopping wish list, the maximum you'll find is shoes. So, if your brother is also fond of shoes and has a new pair in mind, you should go with this fantastic gift choice.

Grooming kit

Men like to keep their bread in perfect shape, even if their outfit isn't. A grooming kit will surely be liked by your brother. You can check out top brands whose products do not contain too many chemicals and are made of cold-pressed natural essential oils.

Comic books

If your brother is in his adolescent years, gifting him a comic book can be a great idea. It will help him develop reading habits and build creativity as well. Some great comic books are Lee Falk's Phantom, Herge's Tintin, Marvel Universe, and the legendary Chacha Chaudhary.

Cricket kit

In India, most boys are obsessed with cricket. Gifting a proper cricket kit of good quality could be truly a perfect gift for your younger brother.