Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, muhurat and significance

This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 26, two days after Diwali.

The festival of Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the bonding between a brother and a sister. The special day is celebrated by Hindus in India, Nepal and other countries. This is yet another occasion, apart from Raksha Bandhan when the sisters pray to god for prosperity, long life and well-being of their brothers. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta in different states. The day is celebrated as Bhai Tika in Nepal. The day of Bhai Dooj is also celebrated as Yama Dwitiya in south India while it’s known as Bhai Phonta in West Bengal.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day or Dwitiya tithi of the Shukla paksha of the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. This day falls two days after Diwali and in many parts of the country, it marks the culmination of five-day Diwali celebrations. This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 26.

Bhai Dooj Muhurat

According to Panchang, Dwitiya tithi will begin at 2.42 pm on October 26 and end at 12.45 pm on October 27. The muhurat, or the auspicious time for rituals, will be of total of 2 hours and 15 minutes. The Bhai Dooj muhurat time will be between 1.12 pm to 3.27 pm. The sisters can perform the Tilak or Tika rituals during the muhurat period in the afternoon.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

The day is associated with Lord Yama, the god of death, and his sister Goddess Yamuna, according to Hindu mythology. It’s believed that on this day Lord Yama visited his sister Goddess Yamuna on Dwitiya tithi of Shukla paksha in the month of Kartik and received food from her. So, the celebration of this day signifies the love and bonding between a sister and brother. Sisters also perform the tilak or tika ceremony praying for their brothers’ prosperity and long life.

In Hindu tradition, it is believed that on this auspicious day, when the sisters feed their brothers they will always be Saubhagyabati and the brothers who eat the food cooked by their sister will have a long life.