Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted for treatment in New Delhi's Apollo hospital on Thursday, sources told ANI. Doctors at Apollo diagnosed him with an infection after Mann was checked for abdominal pain.

The actor turned politician had targeted the union government on Wednesday for not giving Punjab a representation in the committee formed on minimum support price (MSP). On the same day, the former Sangrur MP lauded state police for successfully gunning down two killers of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala near Amritsar.

On Wednesday, Mann also congratulated the police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state after two suspects in Sidhu Moose Wala's killing were gunned during a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar.

The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and a pistol were recovered after the encounter.