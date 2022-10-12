Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme scope expanded; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

The Centre has announced that it will be revising its flagship ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme with new goals. The expanded scheme will now include components like skilling in non-traditional livelihoods. The announcement came on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, which is an international observance marked by the United Nations and its member states.

“To give a fillip to Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, a component of skilling in non-traditional livelihoods has been introduced as part of the scheme. Through this initiative, girls will be given skill training in non-traditional vocations thereby making them torchbearers of women-led Atmanirbhar Bharat," Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, said.

Apart from the inclusion of skilling, the new expanded scheme also aims to increase enrolment of girls at the secondary level of education by 1 percent each year. With millions of girls dropping out of the education system when they enter puberty due to issues around menstruation and sanitation, the new program will also aim to increase awareness about safe menstrual hygiene. The scheme also aims to continue to work towards eliminating child marriages.

The scheme will be undertaken by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Ministry of Education. But to avoid duplication efforts, the three ministries will come together at multi-ministerial convergence, along with ministries of skill development and entrepreneurship, minority affairs, sports and youth affairs, and more, said WCD secretary Indevar Pandey.

Earlier this year, the government expanded the scheme to all districts across India. Before that, the scheme was only available to select districts in the country. Under the scheme, families with a girl child could enjoy the benefits of programs like Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, Balika Samridhi Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Ladli Scheme, Kanyashree Prakalpa Yojana, Dhanalakshmi Scheme among other schemes.