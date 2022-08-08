BEST to start AC Ho-Ho bus service in Mumbai

By PTI

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will start a new Hop On-Hop Off (Ho-Ho) air-conditioned bus service from Monday for tourists arriving in Mumbai.

The BEST release said the daily service will start from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and a bus with a ticket price of Rs 150 per person will depart every hour between 9 am and 8 pm.

BEST, which celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday, said the bus will move via Museum, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Babulnath, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Race Course, Dhobi Ghat (near Mahalaxmi station) and Rani Baug.

The first Ho-Ho bus service was launched last year but it received a lukewarm response despite doing the rounds of all major tourist attractions in the island city.

