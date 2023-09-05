BEST says bye-bye to Mumbai’s open-air double-decker buses — check dates

Mumbai’s iconic open-air double-decker buses will soon be history. BEST, as Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is better known, has decided to scrap the buses that have long been part of the Mumbai cityscape and a major tourist attraction. They will stop plying from October 5.

BEST is also scrapping the remaining non-AC double-decker buses starting from September 15.

Only three double-decker open-air buses are operational now. BEST will scrap the first bus on September 16. The second one will be taken off the roads on September 25 and the final one on October 5, reported Mid-Day. The civic authorities stated that the buses have reached the end of their life span and would be phased out.

Only closed air-conditioned double-decker buses will remain in service. There were talks to procure 50 new open-deck buses. The tender remains suspended after BEST found last year that the costs were running too high.

Modelled on the lines of London’s iconic red buses, the BEST non-AC buses were introduced in 1937 to cope with Mumbai’s growing transportation problems. The vehicles were introduced in cooperation with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). About 150-250 people use these vehicles every day. Over the years, the number of these buses came down to three from five.

There are plans to preserve the legacy of these buses by putting one vehicle in a museum, BEST officials told Indian Express.

“We are planning to organise an event for the farewell of these buses. We are yet to finalise on whether open-deck double decker buses shall be procured in the future or not,” a BEST official told Hindustan Times.

BEST has a fleet of 3,100 buses currently in operation. This includes 16 AC double-decker buses as well as wet lease contractor buses. The authorities have been making a move towards more comfortable and modern vehicles. This includes phasing out vehicles that have completed their life span.

BEST double-decker buses are being phased out ahead of festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. The first bus will be scrapped before Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day-long festival that sees a lot of tourist footfall in Mumbai.

The buses have been a part of Mumbai’s tourist circuit. Be it visiting some of Mumbai’s iconic areas like the Gateway of India and Colaba, or getting a different view of the city, these vehicles will remain etched in people’s hearts.