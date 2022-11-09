Best Black Friday deals you can’t miss

Cross
    india News

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The greatest shopping extravaganza of the US has made its way to India with top brands and eCommerce platforms offering massive discounts.

    The biggest shopping event in the US has made its way to India. Black Friday falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving Day in the United States and it essentially marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season in America. This year Black Friday falls on November 25 and several brands are offering discounts on electronics, home appliances, beauty products, clothing, and much more.

    Top brands and eCommerce platforms including Amazon, Croma, Puma, Nykaa and more are gearing up with exclusive offers in India. Here is a list of some of the best offers for you.
    Nykaa
    Beauty, wellness and fashion products seller Nykaa has introduced its special Pink Friday sale which begins on November 26 and will go on till November 30. The brand is offering up to 40 percent off on products online and at all Nykaa stores.
    Massive discounts are offered on beauty brands like Lakme, Loreal, and Maybelline and luxe brands like Smashbox, Clinique and MAC. Also, the Nykaa beauty box is available at a slashed price of Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 3,844 during the sale.
    ALSO READ: Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra Diwali Sale: Check best deals and offers
    Other Luxe Kits, such as the ‘Spark the Light Kit’ from Becca is available at 36 percent off while ‘Walk of No Shame Lip Duo’ is available at 30 percent off at Nykaa.
    Amazon
    The Monday following Black Friday brings another shopping event called the ‘Cyber Monday’. During this time, e-commerce giant Amazon is offering attractive deals on gadgets and gizmos.
    The Apple AirPods, with a charging case, are available at Rs 12,900 at a discount of 40 percent while pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 are available at 53 percent discount at just Rs 899.
    Amazon is also offering exclusive discounts on other electronics and gadgets.
    Body Shop
    The global beauty brand is offering up to 50 percent off on selected products from November 27 to 30.
    ALSO READ: Snap users can now virtually try on sunglasses from Amazon before buying them
    Puma
    Global footwear and active clothing brand, Puma is offering up to 40 percent off on all products with an additional 25 percent discount during its Black Friday sale.  The discount will be auto-applied at checkout from November 26 to 29.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
