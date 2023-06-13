Mumbai court acquits two accused in Gujarat Best Bakery case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday afternoon acquitted two of the accused — Harshad Raoji Bhai Solanki and Mafat Manilal Gohil — in the Gujarat Best Bakery case.

The cases involved the burning down of Best Bakery in Vadodara, Gujarat, in which 14 people were killed. The incident came to symbolise the 2002 Gujarat riots which followed the Godhra train burning.

According to an Indian Express report, the two acquitted were absconding when the other accused were facing trial. Hence, they got a separate trial.

Of the 21 booked on accounts of murder charges by the Gujarat police, all had been acquitted by a Vadodara court in 2003. However, the Supreme Court in 2004 ordered a retrial on accounts of fairness or justice in Mumbai.

According to the lone survivor of the mob attack, Zaherra Shaikh, a mob surrounded the Best Bakery, a small outlet in the Hanuman Tekri area, on March 1, 2002. They stole all the goods kept in the shop, including sacks of flour, and set the bakery ablaze with people inside.

Allegedly, the mobsters shouted that "no one should escape alive from it" while igniting the bakery.

According to reports, 14 people were killed including members of the Sheikh family that ran the bakery and its employees. The incident was a part of the 2002 Gujarat riots.