Mumbai court acquits two accused in Gujarat Best Bakery case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday afternoon acquitted two of the accused — Harshad Raoji Bhai Solanki and Mafat Manilal Gohil — in the Gujarat Best Bakery case.

The cases involved the burning down of Best Bakery in Vadodara, Gujarat, in which 14 people were killed. The incident came to symbolise the 2002 Gujarat riots which followed the Godhra train burning.

According to an Indian Express report, the two acquitted were absconding when the other accused were facing trial. Hence, they got a separate trial.