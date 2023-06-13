CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMumbai court acquits two accused in Gujarat Best Bakery case

Mumbai court acquits two accused in Gujarat Best Bakery case

Mumbai court acquits two accused in Gujarat Best Bakery case
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 2:08:07 PM IST (Updated)

A Mumbai court on Tuesday afternoon acquitted two of the accused — Harshad Raoji Bhai Solanki and Mafat Manilal Gohil — in the Gujarat Best Bakery case.

The cases involved the burning down of Best Bakery in Vadodara, Gujarat, in which 14 people were killed. The incident came to symbolise the 2002 Gujarat riots which followed the Godhra train burning.
According to an Indian Express report, the two acquitted were absconding when the other accused were facing trial. Hence, they got a separate trial.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X