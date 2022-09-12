Bengaluru’s iconic Samrat Restaurant to shut down by September 25, patrons are not happy

By CNBCTV18.COM

After dishing out lip-smacking delicacies for over four decades, the popular Samrat restaurant inside Chalukya hotel in Bengaluru is shutting down on September 25. While the lodging and Chalukya hotel will remain operational, the iconic restaurant will serve its last orders on September 25, The Hindu reported.

Located in the heart of the city, the Samrat restaurant has been frequently visited by high-profile guests like politicians, bureaucrats, government officers and tourists since 1977.

The restaurant is said to witness a footfall of 3,000 customers every day, The Hindu report added quoting employees. On weekends, the number goes up to 5,000 people, they said.

A number of Bangaloreans expressed their disappointment over the news on social media.

One user Subbu Iyer wrote on Twitter, “Bad news. I've been going here for ages. My dad used to go there almost every day.”

Bad news. I've been going here from ages. My dad used to go there almost every day. Samrat Hotel opposite Natraj theatre in Seshadripuram is the best alternative now.— Subbu Iyer / ಸುಬ್ಬು ಅಯ್ಯರ್ (@kskiyer) September 10, 2022 Another user Vidya Nagaraj, “And another old haunt bites the dust... need to make a quick trip there.” Another user Vidya Nagaraj, “And another old haunt bites the dust... need to make a quick trip there.”

And another old haunt Bites the dust... need to make a quick trip there .. too bad the old crowd that used to go there Sunday mornings aren't in Luru anymore 😕 https://t.co/LttPdZ8l7Q — Vidya Nagaraj (@vee22n) September 12, 2022

“Have fond memories of Samrat restaurant as a child and as an adult. Disappointing to know it's closing. Many generations of #Bangalore will share my thoughts,” Manjunath Naidu tweeted.

Have fond memories of Samrat restaurant as a child and as an adult. Disappointing to know it's closing. Many generations of #Bangalore will share my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/hCu1bJsbp8 — Manjunath Naidu AAP Hebbal (@ManjunathNaidu_) September 10, 2022

“We heard some disturbing news that the legendary “Samrat Restaurant” at Hotel Chalukya will close ... This is a 40+-year-old restaurant and a favourite of everyone including politicians and their fixers. Visited this place to have a south thali and cuppa. Hope this news is wrong,” wrote a user named Mani.

We heard some disturbing news that the legendary “Samrat Restaurant” at Hotel Chalukya will close .. this is a 40+ year old restaurant and a favourite of everyone including politicians & their fixers 😀 Visited this place to have a south thali & cuppa. Hope this news is wrong .. pic.twitter.com/AStye9qIx4 — Mani 🇮🇳 (@cmani) August 9, 2022

Sonali Dhanpal summed up the feeling of most people. “I think my heart is actually broken. They’re closing Samrat in Chalukya,” she tweeted.

I think my heart is actually broken. They’re closing Samrat in Chalukya :( https://t.co/igIeOzNBS2 — Sonali Dhanpal (@sonali_dhanpal) September 10, 2022

The restaurant is shutting down as the owners have been asked to vacate after the lease tenure of the building expired. “The hotel owners are extending the lease, but not for the restaurant,” The Hindu quoted an employee as saying. According to the report, 80 to 90 people employed at the restaurant are likely to lose their jobs as the restaurant is going to shut down.