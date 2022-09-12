Bengaluru’s iconic Samrat Restaurant to shut down by September 25, patrons are not happy

Mini
“I think my heart is actually broken. They’re closing Samrat in Chalukya,” one user tweeted.
Another user Vidya Nagaraj, “And another old haunt bites the dust... need to make a quick trip there.”
Bad news. I've been going here from ages. My dad used to go there almost every day.Samrat Hotel opposite Natraj theatre in Seshadripuram is the best alternative now.— Subbu Iyer / ಸುಬ್ಬು ಅಯ್ಯರ್ (@kskiyer) September 10, 2022
Have fond memories of Samrat restaurant as a child and as an adult. Disappointing to know it's closing. Many generations of #Bangalore will share my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/hCu1bJsbp8— Manjunath Naidu AAP Hebbal (@ManjunathNaidu_) September 10, 2022
We heard some disturbing news that the legendary “Samrat Restaurant” at Hotel Chalukya will close .. this is a 40+ year old restaurant and a favourite of everyone including politicians & their fixers 😀 Visited this place to have a south thali & cuppa. Hope this news is wrong .. pic.twitter.com/AStye9qIx4— Mani 🇮🇳 (@cmani) August 9, 2022
