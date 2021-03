A woman was punched by a Zomato delivery boy following an argument over the delay in her food order in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Soon, Hitesha Chandranee, the woman, took to Twitter and uploaded videos, showing her injuries, and subsequently a bandaged nose, besides narrating her ordeal. She tweeted, "So guys this just happened to me yesterday. Please support me," and tagged Zomato, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Karnataka DGP among others.

In her videos, Hitesha said she was trying to resolve an issue related to the delay in delivery with a Zomato executive on the call when the delivery boy hit her. In the second clip, Hitesha, who is now seen with a bandaged nose, describes her ordeal, saying that she placed the order around 3:30 pm on Tuesday and the food was scheduled to be delivered around 4:30 pm. She said she was constantly in touch with Zomato to figure out if they would give her the food free or cancel the order.

"The Zomato delivery guy was very rude," she said. Hitesha added that she was talking to the delivery boy through a half-open door after receiving the order. She told him that he can take the order back and that she was okay with that. She added that the boy refused to take back the order and he started screaming at her, asking her if he was her “slave”. “I got scared and tried shutting my door. He pushed the door and snatched the order from my table, punched my face and he ran away,” she said in the video.

In the next clip, she is seen lying in what appears to be a hospital bed. She said that her nose is broken and that doctors have advised her to undergo surgery. Adding that she can't talk much, Hitesha said she is being administered antibiotics and painkillers.

Zomato’s response

Replying to her tweet soon after, Zomato Care wrote: “Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation.”

In another tweet, Zomato also assured her of “assistance on the medical care” while apologising for the incident.

Hitesha also took to Instagram and, tagging the food delivery partner, wrote: “Zomato - are we really safe using ur (sic) services ?? (sic) … please let me know who expects such behaviour from the delivery person… I need support from all u (sic) guys to get hold of Zomato people…”

