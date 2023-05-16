Bengaluru traffic jam: Stranded on IT corridor for hours many techies return home

Bengaluru traffic jam: In a recent traffic index report by Dutch location technology specialist TomTom, Bengaluru was ranked as the second-most congested city centre worldwide in 2022. Today provided solid evidence of that with commuters, many of them techies, streaming their plight realtime on Twitter.

India’s IT hub, Bengaluru, is known for its intense traffic congestion — and office goers on Tuesday, May 16, saw one of its worst variants, stuck for hours on the road in the busy tech corridor of the city. The major traffic gridlock occurred after a truck collided with a tree near the military gate of the service road in Ibbalur, causing the tree to fall and obstruct traffic flow. This led to significant delays and much frustration among commuters.

The situation worsened as the truck became wedged between the high-tension electric poles, making it challenging to clear the road. Recognising the potential risks, Sujeetha Salman, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic South Division, Bengaluru City, took to Twitter and informed the public about the efforts to resolve the situation. Multiple cranes, JCBs, and towing vehicles were deployed to safely remove the truck and restore normal traffic movement.

https://twitter.com/DCPSouthTrBCP/status/1658340697664262145

Throughout the ordeal, commuters expressed their frustration on social media, highlighting the severity of the congestion and its impact on their daily routines. One Twitter user declared that it was the worst traffic experience they had encountered in Bengaluru and suggested that IT companies and tech startups consider alternative cities.

https://twitter.com/CA_PathakJI/status/1658317687574126599

Another user, shared their journey from Electronic City to Koramangala, emphasising the significant time wasted on the road.

https://twitter.com/Nishadmonpk/status/1658349488434716676

Many employees of tech companies were forced to return home after being stranded for hours on the road in the traffic jam.

Illustrating the dire situation, one user tweeted about getting stuck for over 1.5 hours in traffic at HSR, while many also shared on social media about attending meetings from buses and bikes.

https://twitter.com/ImMPK/status/1658345270051229697

They even shared a photo of an employee working on a laptop while riding pillion on a Rapido bike. Another commuter reported working from a cab due to the extensive traffic jam along the Sarjapur junction.

https://twitter.com/cdhaval25/status/1658319838807457792

A user also lamented the traffic conditions in Bengaluru, often referred to as India's Silicon Valley. She attributed the problem to factors such as large apartment communities, insufficient road density, and poor public transport connectivity, which collectively contribute to the challenging traffic situation.

https://twitter.com/meerak/status/1658367520062205952

The traffic congestion in Bengaluru is not an isolated incident, but rather a recurring problem in the city. In a recent traffic index report by Dutch location technology specialist TomTom, Bengaluru was ranked as the second most congested city centre worldwide in 2022.