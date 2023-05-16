Bengaluru traffic jam: Stranded on IT corridor for hours many techies return home

Bengaluru traffic jam: In a recent traffic index report by Dutch location technology specialist TomTom, Bengaluru was ranked as the second-most congested city centre worldwide in 2022. Today provided solid evidence of that with commuters, many of them techies, streaming their plight realtime on Twitter.

India’s IT hub, Bengaluru, is known for its intense traffic congestion — and office goers on Tuesday, May 16, saw one of its worst variants, stuck for hours on the road in the busy tech corridor of the city. The major traffic gridlock occurred after a truck collided with a tree near the military gate of the service road in Ibbalur, causing the tree to fall and obstruct traffic flow. This led to significant delays and much frustration among commuters.

The situation worsened as the truck became wedged between the high-tension electric poles, making it challenging to clear the road. Recognising the potential risks, Sujeetha Salman, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic South Division, Bengaluru City, took to Twitter and informed the public about the efforts to resolve the situation. Multiple cranes, JCBs, and towing vehicles were deployed to safely remove the truck and restore normal traffic movement.

https://twitter.com/DCPSouthTrBCP/status/1658340697664262145