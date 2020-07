Bengaluru is going to get a 52-acre LifeSciences Park that could house over 150 companies in biotech and LifeSciences.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Park at Electronic City.

The Park will be built in a private-public partnership project model between the Karnataka Innovation and Technological Society of the department of IT, BT of the Karnataka government and Labzone Electronics City Pvt Ltd.

The new LifeSciences Park will be part of the Biohelix Park that the Karnataka government has built over 60 lakh square feet with an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The Bengaluru LifeSciences Park will be the third component of the Biohelix Park which will comprise an industrial cluster area over 52 acres.

Over 150 companies can be set up in the park, with a 64-year lease. The Park will be designed to hold an incubation space, lab facilities and office suites.

“It will have all facilities at one centre for biotech and will build the biotechnology ecosystem. This wil be a big leap for the sector,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said.