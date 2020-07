Bengaluru will reopen on Wednesday after a week-long lockdown imposed by the state government due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. The state government said Sunday curfews and night curfews between 9:00 pm to 5:00 pm will continue.

However, the Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in a live address on Tuesday, said that lockdowns were not a solution to contain COVID-19, and said there would be no further lockdowns.

"Lockdown is not the only solution for containing COVID-19. There won't be a lockdown in Bengaluru or in any part of the state," Yediyurappa said in his address, adding that lockdowns in containment zones will continue.

Apart from Bengaluru, Karnataka had imposed week-long lockdowns in some other districts as well such as Dharwad, Dakshin Kannada and a few others.

During the lockdown, malls, shopping centres and restaurants in Bengaluru had to shut down, though home delivery of food was allowed. Stores including public distribution shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, etc. Were allowed to stay open between 5:00 am to 12 noon.

