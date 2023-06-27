Bengaluru to face power outages today and tomorrow, check areas to be affected

The KPTCL will conduct maintenance works between 10AM to 5PM, which will result in at least five hours of power outages in several areas of the city.
The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), the distributor of electricity in the state, is scheduled to carry out maintenance works on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bengaluru, a notification on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website said. The maintenance works will be carried out between 10 AM and 5 PM, resulting in at least five-hour power outages in several areas of the city, on Tuesday and on Wednesday.
This month the KPTCL has been carrying out the quarterly maintenance works from June 1, which will continue till June 30, causing scheduled power interruptions in parts of the city.
The maintenance works include periodical maintenance projects for the first quarter, erection of towers, maintenance of bus isolators, condition monitoring, bus coupling works and hotline observations.
Here are the areas likely to face power outage:
Tuesday, June 27
On Tuesday, areas including Hennur Bande, Grace Garden, Samudrika Enclave, Bilishivale, Asha Township, Aishwarya Layout, BDS Garden, Kothnur, Patel Ramaiah Layout, Maruthi Township, Christ Jayanthi College, Christian College Road, Kuppe, Nagaragiri Township, K Narayanapura Cross, Evergreen Layout, Agara Panchayithi, Anjanappa Layout, Lakkamma Layout, CSI Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, AKR School new Millennium School, Patalamma Temple Road, Raju Layout, Chowdankuppe, Tavarekere Prakash Garden, Halagere, Korti, K H Halli Town, and Hangarahally may face power outages during the scheduled maintenance period.
Wednesday, June 28
On Wednesday, areas including Vishwapriya Layout, Akshyanagara, Prestige Song of South, Tejaswini Nagara, Begur Koppa Road, Devarachikkanahalli, Hiranandani Apartment and surrounding areas, Sharada Nagar, Chunchughatta, Elita Promenade Apartments, K R Layout, and areas surrounding sub-station, L&T Tech Park, 66/11 kilovolt (KV) sub-stations in Hukunda, Harobele, Kunnur, Kodihalli, Bijjahalli, Hunasenahalli and the surrounding villages may face power outages during the scheduled maintenance period.
Several areas in Bengaluru faced similar power outages on Sunday as the KTPCL carried out the quarterly maintenance works during the weekend. These outages are expected to continue through the week till Friday, as per the BESCOM schedule.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
