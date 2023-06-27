Bengaluru to face power outages today and tomorrow, check areas to be affected

The KPTCL will conduct maintenance works between 10AM to 5PM, which will result in at least five hours of power outages in several areas of the city.

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), the distributor of electricity in the state, is scheduled to carry out maintenance works on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bengaluru, a notification on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website said. The maintenance works will be carried out between 10 AM and 5 PM, resulting in at least five-hour power outages in several areas of the city, on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

This month the KPTCL has been carrying out the quarterly maintenance works from June 1, which will continue till June 30, causing scheduled power interruptions in parts of the city.

