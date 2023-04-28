Bengaluru tenant rejected by landlord for 75% marks in class 12, WhatsApp Chat goes viral

Apart from the official documents, the landlord had also asked the potential tenant to share a 150-200 words write-up about himself and his mark sheets of class 10 and 12.

A Twitter post about a Bengaluru tenant being rejected for not securing 90 percent marks in class 12 has gone viral on social media. The tweet with the screenshots of the WhatsApp chat between the potential tenant and the property agent, shared by a user has gone viral.

The screenshot of the messages showed that the tenant was refused an apartment by the landlord as he had scored only 75 percent marks in class 12.

The man’s cousin named Shubh, has shared the screenshots of the conversation between the tenant and the landlord, who is reportedly a retired IIM professor on Twitter. The post has over a million views and many funny comments.

"I can't believe my cousin brother got denied a rented flat by the owner because he got 75% in 12th grade and the owner was expecting at least 90%," Shubh tweeted.

In the tweet, it can be seen that the broker first informed the landlord that he had approved the tenant’s profile. Following this, the tenant was asked to submit a copy of his Aadhaar card, joining certificate from his company, PAN card and bizarrely a write-up of 15-200 words about himself along with his mark sheets of Class 10 and 12 mark sheets.

“Hey Yogesh, I sent your docs and write-up to the owner. Sorry, but he rejected your profile, because you’ve got 75 percent in Class 12th and the owner is expecting at least 90 percent,” the broker wrote to the tenant.

In the comments section, users couldn’t believe the absurdity of the matter and many discussed the increasingly stringent and ridiculous background checks that landlords are undertaking in Bengaluru.

The checks were so deep that one user wrote, “I have submitted lesser documents for interviews, what is this renting process?!”

While another user mockingly commented, “Is he offering the hand of his daughter along with the apartment?”

Another user shed light on several other problems that Bengaluru tenants are facing these days.

He wrote, “Bro it's true. Also, if you tell your maid that you work in some IT company, she will ask you 30k monthly for the households, and by any chance if you are able to convince her that you don't work in IT, then the charges drop down to 9k.”

Meanwhile, others joked about the incident to ease the pain.

“Padhai likhai karo tabhi ghar bana paoge” papa was right,” a user quipped.

Tenants in Bengaluru are facing several issues which have come to the spotlight on social media after a series of posts showing bizarre demands of landlords. There has been an influx of young professionals as offices reopened after the pandemic which has led to an increase in demand for rental properties.

