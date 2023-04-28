Bengaluru tenant rejected by landlord for 75% marks in class 12, WhatsApp Chat goes viral

4 Min(s) Read
Apart from the official documents, the landlord had also asked the potential tenant to share a 150-200 words write-up about himself and his mark sheets of class 10 and 12.
A Twitter post about a Bengaluru tenant being rejected for not securing 90 percent marks in class 12 has gone viral on social media. The tweet with the screenshots of the WhatsApp chat between the potential tenant and the property agent, shared by a user has gone viral.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The screenshot of the messages showed that the tenant was refused an apartment by the landlord as he had scored only 75 percent marks in class 12.
The man’s cousin named Shubh, has shared the screenshots of the conversation between the tenant and the landlord, who is reportedly a retired IIM professor on Twitter. The post has over a million views and many funny comments.