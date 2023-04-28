English
Bengaluru tenant rejected by landlord for 75% marks in class 12, WhatsApp Chat goes viral

Read Time4 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 4:30:46 PM IST (Published)

Apart from the official documents, the landlord had also asked the potential tenant to share a 150-200 words write-up about himself and his mark sheets of class 10 and 12.

A Twitter post about a Bengaluru tenant being rejected for not securing 90 percent marks in class 12 has gone viral on social media. The tweet with the screenshots of the WhatsApp chat between the potential tenant and the property agent, shared by a user has gone viral.

The screenshot of the messages showed that the tenant was refused an apartment by the landlord as he had scored only 75 percent marks in class 12.
The man’s cousin named Shubh, has shared the screenshots of the conversation between the tenant and the landlord, who is reportedly a retired IIM professor on Twitter. The post has over a million views and many funny comments.
