Bengaluru student gets 5-year jail term for supporting 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack

A 23-year-old engineering student was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 by a special court in Bengaluru for posting derogatory comments on Facebook about the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

The Central Crime Branch said Faiz Rasheed, a third-semester engineering student at a city-based college and a resident of Kacharakanahalli in Bengaluru, was arrested in February 2019 for hailing the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir on social media and criticising the Indian Army. He has been in jail since as his bail applications were rejected by the court.

His message had the potential to stir law and order problems and hatred between two communities, The Hindu quoted an officials as saying.

The police filed a suo motu case against Rasheed and arrested him from Banaswadi. Apart from being charged under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Rasheed was charged under Section 153A (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different communities) 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police seized his mobile phone which he had used to post the comments, following which it was subjected to forensic examination.

Judge CM Gangadhara of the special court for National Investigation Agency and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases, refused to release Rasheed on probation based on good conduct. The judge said Rasheed was not an illiterate man and intentionally posted the comments on Facebook.

"He felt happy about the killing of great souls. Therefore, the offence committed by the accused is against this great nation and heinous in nature," The Times of India quoted Judge Gangadhara as saying.