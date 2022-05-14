Bengaluru records its second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru recorded its second coldest day for the month, on May 12, in 50 years after the mercury dropped by 11 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature of the city was at 23 degrees Celsius, which is far below the average temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department data. The minimum temperature was also 3 degrees below normal at 19 degrees Celsius.

The only time Bengaluru had a colder day in May than this was on 14 May 1972, when the maximum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius. The city’s temperature was even lower than that of many hill stations like Mahabaleshwar, Shimla and Srinagar.

The city has seen showers and has been covered by thick clouds due to the impact of Cyclone Asani. The cyclone made landfall over the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Machilipatnam and Narsapur, on May 11. Due to the impact of the cyclone several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka received moderate to heavy rain.

While northern parts of India have been scorched by blistering heatwaves, several parts of Bengaluru received showers and cold weather and many citizens were even seen wearing jackets.

Due to the impact of Cyclone Asani, heavy rainfalls with gusty winds were witnessed in Northeastern Karnataka. South Karnataka saw low clouds, cold winds and rainfall in several parts.

The summer rains of Bengaluru had already broken a couple records after the city recorded its wettest April in seven years as per the IMD data. The weather forecasts for the city by IMD show likely rain for the next few days.

