Bengaluru rains: Schools shut, IT minister to meet software companies today as IMD issues heavy rainfall alert

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Bengaluru rains: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow and an orange alert in parts of the state on Wednesday.

As many as 62 people, including 25 children and two senior citizens, were rescued by the authorities in flood-hit Bengaluru till Tuesday night, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Primary and high schools in Bengaluru East Zone will remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging7, the Block Education Officer was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rain respite for the next two to three days. The weather department issued a yellow and an orange alert on Wednesday in parts of the state. Districts including Uttar Kannada, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Dakshin Kannada and Kodagu are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bellary, Mysore, Mandhya, Hassan and Haveru are on yellow alert.

While flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport returned to complete normalcy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government had taken it up as a challenge to restore the rain-battered city. Bommai also said he would make sure that such things don't recur in the future.

Parts of Karnataka have been experiencing very heavy rainfall since this week. Torrential overnight rains on Sunday severely impacted everyday life in the city, with overflowing lakes and stormwater drains inundating several low-lying areas.

Several videos and images from the city showed people wading through water-logged streets, IT professionals ferrying on tractors to reach offices , cars floating and massive traffic jams in several areas.

Meanwhile, the apartments at LB Shastri Nagar off the Old Airport Road are cut off from water supply and electricity. Around 132 families at Fern Saroj apartments left their homes and checked into hotels, while others have sought shelter at their relatives' or friends' homes.

#WATCH | Mohammed Haris Nalapad, President, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee floats using an inflated rubber tube on a waterlogged road in #Bengaluru to protest against the state govt demanding a solution to severe waterlogging witnessed in the city pic.twitter.com/IF8DdmNa55 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Hotel rates have soared and the rooms are now going for Rs 30,000-40,000 a night on an average, double the normal range of Rs 10,000-20,000 across properties, News 18 reported.

Amid the chaos, India's best-known IT firms and startups have asked staff to work from home. Some of the posh housing colonies were flooded and tractors were pressed into service to rescue residents.

While parts of the city that houses several global companies and home-grown startups, were underwater, operations in IT firms and startups were largely unaffected as most of them had power backup and a hybrid work environment where some employees logged in from home.

IT Minister CN Aswathanarayana has called a meeting of the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain.

Chief Secretary to the State Government, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Authority officials, Urban Development Department officials, and City Police Commissioner will be participating in this meeting which will be held in the conference hall of Vidhan Souda.