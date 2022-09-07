Bengaluru rains: Schools shut, IT minister to meet software companies today as IMD issues heavy rainfall alert

Mini
Bengaluru rains: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow and an orange alert in parts of the state on Wednesday.
#WATCH | Karnataka | Waterlogging in several parts of #Bengaluru after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/iKu9NRwfKj— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
#WATCH | Mohammed Haris Nalapad, President, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee floats using an inflated rubber tube on a waterlogged road in #Bengaluru to protest against the state govt demanding a solution to severe waterlogging witnessed in the city pic.twitter.com/IF8DdmNa55— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
New experience for IT professionals in Bengaluru, take tractor rides to reach officeRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/ugCyyxKMac#bangalorerains #bengalurufloods #BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/8KyYbOaJ1s— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 6, 2022