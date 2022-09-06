Bengaluru rain: Twitter is flooded too, with memes and criticism

Mini
The IT city is facing the worst of floods and social media is flooded with visuals from Bengaluru as residents expressed their anger, opinions, and interesting takes online.
Enjoy wonderla in Ecospace.#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/LOBK7W9riV— Archana Panigrahi (@chana_pani) August 30, 2022
Bellandur Water Theme Park!!#Bangalore #bangaloretraffic #bangalorefloods #bangaloreflood #Bengaluru #bengalururains #BengaluruRain #BengaluruWeather #bellandur #BellandurFloods #ecospace #memes #Viral #news pic.twitter.com/TXtOwShRyj— Repeeatuu (@repeeatuu) September 5, 2022
Thank you @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai you have developed our city to European Standards.Now Indiranagar has started to look like Venice.Please increase your corruption from 50% to 100% we will then be Venice for 365 days. Now this pleasure is only short lived#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/WXwVq15oBk— Kamran (@CitizenKamran) August 29, 2022
Coding is not enoughPatience in traffic is not enoughNow also learn swimming to relocate to Bangalore #bangalorefloods #bangalorerain #bangaloreflood https://t.co/lAJT9rQ1mz— Supratip Banerjee (@supratip) September 6, 2022
BangaloreIT JD : Must know swimmingResume add on skills : Advance Swimming #Bamgalore #bangalorefloods #bangaloreflood #BellandurFloods pic.twitter.com/DWpBqZTG29— Deepak Mishra (@__deepakmishraa) September 5, 2022
This is so true....#bangalorerain #bangalorerains #Bangalore #bangaloreflood pic.twitter.com/vf12u9RucN— Prashanth Padmanabha ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್ ಪದ್ಮನಾಭ (@prashanthpraj) September 5, 2022
This year #Onam boat race will be held in ORR, Bengaluru🚣♂️ 🚣♀️ #bengalururains #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/06zrjFxCR5— viggytweets (@vigytweets) September 4, 2022
Went out for work in the morning, ended up doing water sport at night. #bangalorerains #bangaloreflood #panathur #Marathahalli pic.twitter.com/IWxea12574— Dado Eli (@elidattebayo) September 5, 2022