Bengaluru rain: Twitter is flooded too, with memes and criticism

The IT city is facing the worst of floods and social media is flooded with visuals from Bengaluru as residents expressed their anger, opinions, and interesting takes online.

Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, has been lashed by torrential rain that left large parts of the city waterlogged and with no supply of drinking water. The heavy rain has crippled traffic movement and prompted employers to issue work-from-home orders for their employees.

Some of the poshest and busiest business hubs of the city like Bellandur, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, BEML Layout, Sarjapura Road have been the most affected. Videos of people wading through knee-high water, waterlogged apartment blocks, submerged cars in basements and even visuals of Bengaluru airport being waterlogged have emerged on social media.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been flooded with videos and memes on Bengaluru's situation.

A Twitter user welcomed people to the newly opened Wonderla in Ecospace, one of the busiest business parks of Bengaluru.

Another user took creativity to the next level to create an accurate depiction of the water park.

While some criticised the city’s administration and leaders of the state, others thanked them for providing a glimpse of Europe in India.

Thank you @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai you have developed our city to European Standards. Now Indiranagar has started to look like Venice.Please increase your corruption from 50% to 100% we will then be Venice for 365 days. Now this pleasure is only short lived#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/WXwVq15oBk— Kamran (@CitizenKamran) August 29, 2022

Some users very rightly pointed out that if you want to make it big in the tech capital of India, only coding and other technical skills will not be enough. You must learn to swim!

Coding is not enoughPatience in traffic is not enoughNow also learn swimming to relocate to Bangalore #bangalorefloods #bangalorerain #bangaloreflood https://t.co/lAJT9rQ1mz — Supratip Banerjee (@supratip) September 6, 2022

Any apps for 10-minute boat and jet ski deliveries?

On this Onam, the people of Karnataka were invited to pick up their boats and come to Bengaluru by a user.

People hustle in the morning and relax with some water sports at night.