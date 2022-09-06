Flights delayed as rains and floods batter Bengaluru, people take tractor rides to reach office | VIDEOS

Mini
Bengaluru weather news: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall across the state on Tuesday. As per the weather department, heavy showers are likely in Belgaum, Kopal, Bagalkot, Uttar Kannada, Dharwad, bellary, Hassan, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu and Udupi among other districts.
Poor infra and an unresponsive 40% Karnataka Govt have turned silicon valley into a lake!Residents cry out for help amidst the gushing flood waters.#Bengaluru 💔 pic.twitter.com/IqYCUwCQca— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 5, 2022
Karnataka | Many employees of IT companies use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru amid waterlogging due to heavy rainsWe can't take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We're awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50: Local https://t.co/vU7zRpDXAD pic.twitter.com/ApRI8xa1Qk— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
#bengaluru innovation Hub for a reason 💜#bengalururains #monsoon #BBMP #BellandurFloods #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/GTQs8HvSKt— Govind Kumar (@hey__goku) September 5, 2022
Karnataka | Heavy rainfall & waterlogging affect normal life in Bengaluru; visuals from Koramangala where basements of shops/apartments are floodedA local says, "It happens whenever it rains. It has been raining heavily this yr. Those who have shops in basements are in trouble" pic.twitter.com/O3dEEhQZm9— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
#Breaking | Bengaluru civic apathy claims another life, 28-year-old girl accidently touched electricity pole@ritsrajpurohit with the updatesJoin the broadcast with @toyasingh | #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/sKLJcKiEH2— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 6, 2022