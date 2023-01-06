Bengaluru: Private school gets bomb threat, cops rush with sniffer dogs

National Public School in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar Police station received an email about bomb being planted in the institution. The school management informed the police, which rushed to the spot with bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads while the administration moved the students to a safer place.

A private school in Bengaluru received a bomb threat on Friday. The administration moved the students to a safer place while bomb disposal and dog squad reached the spot for inspection.

According to reports, the National Public School in Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar Police station received an email about bomb being planted in the institution. The school management informed the police, which rushed to the spot with bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads.

DCP West Bengaluru, Laxman B Nimbaragi told ANI News Agency that the police administration took the situation under control and entire area was cordoned off.

"We have ensured students are gathered in safe place. The bomb disposal and dog squad are doing their duty. As of now there is no need to worry. Everything is safe. Our police are taking care of it," the police officer said.

Learning about the incident, parents too rushed to the school worried about their wards' safety. Later, in an official statement, the school management also assured that the police are taking care of the situation and there is no need to worry.

With inputs from agencies.