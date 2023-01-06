homeindia Newsbengaluru private school gets bomb threatcops rush with sniffer dogs 15604211.htm

Bengaluru: Private school gets bomb threat, cops rush with sniffer dogs News

Bengaluru: Private school gets bomb threat, cops rush with sniffer dogs

1 Min(s) Read

By Anushka Sharma  Jan 6, 2023 7:45:21 PM IST (Published)

National Public School in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar Police station received an email about bomb being planted in the institution. The school management informed the police, which rushed to the spot with bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads while the administration moved the students to a safer place.

According to reports, the National Public School in Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar Police station received an email about bomb being planted in the institution. The school management informed the police, which rushed to the spot with bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads.
DCP West Bengaluru, Laxman B Nimbaragi told ANI News Agency that the police administration took the situation under control and entire area was cordoned off.
"We have ensured students are gathered in safe place. The bomb disposal and dog squad are doing their duty. As of now there is no need to worry. Everything is safe. Our police are taking care of it," the police officer said.
Learning about the incident, parents too rushed to the school worried about their wards' safety. Later, in an official statement, the school management also assured that the police are taking care of the situation and there is no need to worry.
With inputs from agencies. 
Also Read: Delhi's Indian Public School receives email with bomb threat
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
