Bengaluru Police arrests 5 suspected terrorists for planning bomb blasts in the city

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police has recovered arms, walkie talkies, explosive material, and several documents from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police has arrested five alleged terrorists for planning a bomb blast in the city. The police recovered arms, explosives, and several documents from the possession of the accused. The five arrested have been identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir, and Jahid, and they reportedly have links with international terrorist organisations, news agency ANI reported.

The CCB had received inputs about the plan for explosions in the city, following which the five suspects were arrested. The five suspects are from different areas of Bengaluru

“Based on specific leads we have arrested. They wanted to carry out anti-social activity in Bengaluru ,” Dayanand, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner said at a press conference.

The CCB recovered seven pistols, live bullets, a walkie-talkie and other items from their possession, the Police Commissioner added.

"Based on specific leads we have arrested. They wanted to carry out anti-social activity in Bengaluru," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said. "CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bangaluru city. Five accused have been arrested....Seven pistols, many live bullets, walkie-talkies and other items were recovered."

As per reports, the initial investigation has found that the accused had been earlier lodged in jail for 18 months for a 2017 murder case. They came in contact with terrorists inside the jail and were radicalised by a person named Nazir and received training in handling explosives.

Nazir is allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and he was serving imprisonment in the Bengaluru Central Jail in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case.

The CCB is now on the lookout for two more individuals who are allegedly involved in the planning, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the CCB for their commendable work.

He also urged that the case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to the NIA,” Bommai said.

"There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA," says former Karnataka CM Bommai

The former CM also slammed the present Congress government in the state for the grim law and order situation.