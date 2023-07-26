Two-wheelers, autos banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway starting August 1: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India has banned two-wheelers and autos on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from August 1 due to increased accidents, offering alternative routes.

Two-wheelers and autos will not be permitted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway starting Tuesday, August 1. This decision by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) came in response to an increase in accidents reported on the expressway.

Starting August 1, the NHAI announced that two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadri-cycles will not be allowed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. The organisation, however, assured that alternative roads and routes will be made available.

To address the safety concerns and evaluate the situation, the NHAI formed a committee of road safety experts to conduct inspections along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Several accidents had occurred since its opening in March, raising worries about the well-being of commuters.

The NHAI's notification, issued on July 12, pointed out that high-speed vehicles pose a risk to slower-moving vehicles such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers and non-motorised vehicles due to speed differentials, making road safety a major concern.

The ban will be enforced under the authority's powers conferred by the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002. Motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, e-carts, e-rickshaws, non-motorised vehicles, tractors (with or without trailers), multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadri-cycles will be restricted from using the Bangalore-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway (NH-275)

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was designed as a high-speed corridor with varying maximum speed limits for different types of motor vehicles, generally set at 80 km/hour.

The 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March , cost Rs 8,480 crore and involved the six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275, aiming to stimulate socio-economic development in the region.

With agency inputs.