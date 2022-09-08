By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bengaluru rains: Although flood water receded on Wednesday, the IMD said "the worst is not over". the weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert in parts of Karnataka on Thursday. While Hassan and Kodagu districts are on red alert, an orange alert has been sounded in Udupi, Dakshin Kannada and Mysore.

Other parts of the state — including Belgaum, Bellary, Mandhya, Tumkur and Shivamoga are on yellow alert. Meanwhile, Bangalore Rural and Bangalore Urban might see some respite from rainfall on Friday.

Parts of Karnataka , especially Bengaluru, have been facing rain fury for the past few days. Severe waterlogging and floods have hampered the normal lives in the city with images of people and children crossing submerged streets on tractors and bulldozers emerging on social media platforms.

#WATCH | Karnataka: School children cross a submerged bridge on a JCB machine in Guledagudda town of Bagalkote district. The bridge was submerged due to an overflowing canal. The JCB machine belonged to a local resident. pic.twitter.com/sSs2D2a77f — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

According to IMD data, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 251.4 mm of rainfall in the last four days, including 131.6 mm on Sunday, the highest 24-hour precipitation in September in 34 years.

While experts have attributed the flooding in IT capital to encroachments on the stormwater drain and water bodies which impede the flow of rainwater, excess rain has also played its part.

As the condition in parts of Bengaluru worsened, representatives of Goldman Sachs, Infosys, Wells Fargo, Wipro, Mphasis, Intel, TCS, Accenture, Sonata Software, Philips, Solace were among those who attended the meeting with a Karnataka minister on Wednesday

Technology companies urged the Karnataka government to find a solution to the rain-related woes. In his reply, Karnataka IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan assured them that the state government will help find a permanent solution to the infrastructural issues in the Mahadevpura zone, which witnessed water-logging, by next year.

Carmakers roll out special services in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Luxury carmaker Lexus India said it has rolled out a vehicle maintenance package for its flood-affected customers in Bengaluru. As per the 'Lexus Cares Package', the company will extend special support and rates for repairs of the cars impacted by rains, flooding or inundation in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported.

Mumbai rains update:

Mumbai has been witnessing very heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. A yellow alert - hinting at the possibilty of heavy rainfall - has been issued in parts of Maharashtra on Thursday. These areas include Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagirinasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Amravati, Nagpur and Wardha.

Kerala

An orange alert has been issued in Kasargod, Kannur and Kozhikode. The remaining parts of the state is on yellow alert.