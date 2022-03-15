Bengaluru man who had sued restaurant for charging 40 paise extra now has to pay Rs 4000 fine

A Bengaluru man, who had sued a restaurant for charging 40 paisa extra on his food bill, has been directed by the court to pay Rs 4,000 to the restaurant as compensation. The court also rebuked the man for filing the case for publicity and wasting its valuable time.

In May last year, Murthy, had ordered a takeaway at the Hotel Empire on Central Street in Bengaluru. When he received the bill of Rs 265, he realised he was charged 40 paisa extra as the total amount was Rs 264.60, The Times of India reported.

Murthy objected to it, but the staff reportedly but did not have a satisfactory response, which prompted him to approach the consumer forum.

In his plea, Murthy accused the hotel of looting the customers and claimed that the incident caused him “mental shock and agony.” He sought a compensation of Re 1 alleging “deficiency of service” on the part of the restaurant, ToI reported.

The hearing of the matter began on June 26, 2021, where Murthy presented his own case. The lawyers representing the restaurant called the complaint “vexatious and frivolous” and argued that the restaurant had charged the next round figure as tax and not for the food. They said that it was permitted under Section 170 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act-2017.

At the end of the proceedings, that lasted over eight months, the judges cited government circulars to inform Murthy that if an individual states any amount less than 50 paisa then it should be ignored while any amount over 50 paisa should be rounded off to the nearest rupee.

The court also observed that there was no deficiency on the part of the restaurant and therefore, Murthy was not entitled to any compensation.