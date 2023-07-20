Bengaluru man’s Twitter post on paying ‘50% of income as tax’ goes viral; here’s how Internet reacts

A category manager of Flipkart shared how much he has to pay as income tax to the government and netizens can’t agree more.

Most of taxpayers across the country are busy filing Income Tax Return as the July 31 deadline is approaching fast. Meanwhile, a post on the exorbitant tax rate in India is going viral on the Internet. A salaried employee from Bengaluru posted on Twitter highlighting how he paid almost 50 percent of his income as tax and most of the netizens c an’t agree more.

Sanchit Goyal who works as a category manager at Flipkart mentioned in his post how for his earning of Rs 5,000, he had to pay 30 percent as Income Tax and on buying some beverages from the left-over amount, he had to pay 28 percent towards GST. He also added that he is an employee who works for 12 hours a day just to pay more than 50 percent of his income as tax to the government.

Goyal in his tweet said, “Today I earned Rs 5,000. I had to give 30 percent to the Government as tax. I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money and had to give 28 percent as tax. I realised I am working 12 hours a day just to pay 50 percent of my income to the Government.”

Today I earned Rs 5000. I had to give 30% to the Government as tax.I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money & had to give 28% as tax.I realized I am working 12 hrs a day just to pay 50%+ of my income to the Government. #IncomeTax— Sanchit Goyal (@sanchitg14) July 15, 2023

The tweet has caught the attention of the Internet and many users commented in agreement. The viral post has gathered nearly 6 lakh views and over 2,100 retweets.

Most of the Twitter users were seen commenting and supporting the views of the Flipkart employee.

A user sarcastically commented, “Earn money from agriculture and drink tender coconut water. 0 tax.”

“You are missing more things. For buying items from the market you go there in a personal vehicle for which petrol is taxed at 100 percent and if the toll gate falls in between, additionally you have to pay for it,” read a second comment.

“Yes, every rupee you earn or spend, the government will tax it and make sure you are not left with anything much in hand”, a third user reacted.

However, some of the Twitter users also showed their disagreement with the post and one user said, “30 percent tax is on income above Rs 10 lacs PA for an individual. And there are methods to save proportionally from it.”

Another one commented, “Don't complain. You are privileged to have money for soft drinks. Anyway, it’s a win-win situation. If you don't drink, you save money and also stay healthy.”