When Bengaluru had allowed shopping malls, restaurants and religious places to open on June 8, the mood and the situation on the ground were very different. The city had just 500 total positive cases and was being hailed for having contained the pandemic.

However, the total cases have now climbed to 35,000, and as the city reopens after a fresh week-long lockdown on Wednesday, the scenario is completely different.

But the Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has himself said that lockdowns are not a solution to contain the pandemic. So what did this lockdown achieve and at what cost?

'Rs 5,000 crore Loss During Lockdown'

The estimated loss for industry and trade bodies from the week-long lockdown was Rs 5,000 crore, according to CR Janaradhana, president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).

"Trade depends on the festival season which is lost. If silk saris are not sold, weavers will not get orders. Ready made garments and stocks are also not disposed at showroom levels. Industries have suffered because of this cascading effect, which is why I am estimating a loss of Rs 5,000 crore during the lockdown," the industry body said.

'Sunday Curfews Still a Spoilsport'

At Commercial Street alone, a popular shopping junction in the heart of the city, which has over 1,000 retail outlets in and around the area, losses during the week-long lockdown are estimated to be around Rs 15 crore.

Also read: Karnataka govt to bear treatment cost of patients referred to private hospitals

"We estimate the shops here would have seen Rs 10-15 crore of losses during the week long lockdown. What will hurt us more is the curfews on Sundays, since we see more customer footfall during the weekend," said Sanjay Motwani, president, Bangalore Commercial Association.

"It doesn't make sense to have a lockdown on Sundays," he added.

'No Takers For Discounts'

While large-format malls also reopened, retailers do not expect strong business as the number of COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise in the city.

The Garuda Mall in Bengaluru was seeing customers gradually walking in since it reopened on June 8. But with the sharp spike in cases, customers are staying away despite brands offering discounts of up to 70 percent.

"We have more than 100 stores and 80 percent of the stores have opened. We have to open the mall, there is no other way" said Nandeesh MR, general manager, Garuda Mall.

Also read: Karnataka health minister faces flak over 'only God can save us’ remark on COVID crisis

"Since June 8, footfall has been growing slowly up to 15-16 percent at the mall. But with the situation now, we don't expect many customers to come in," Nandeesh said.

"All shops are offering up to 50 percent discounts, and brands are also sending messages to customers on the offers. Despite that walk-in is very low," he added.