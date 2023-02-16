Bengaluru power cut today — Check list of areas which may get affected

Some scheduled works, to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation this week, might led to fresh power cuts in many areas of Bengaluru on Thursday.
Several areas in Bengaluru are likely to witness power cuts on Thursday in the wake of several projects being taken up by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) - the sole distributor of electricity for Karnataka, Hindustan Times reported.
As per the BESCOM site, reasons citied for the "scheduled power interuptions" included "quarterly maintenance", "to carry out periodic maintenance work of incoming line, outgoing line, Transformer Bays maintenance" and "for attending hotspot works".
These scheduled works, to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation this week, might led to fresh power cuts in many areas since Tuesday.
Here's a list of areas in Bengaluru where power cuts might be reported:
Hadadi
Tholahunase
Kukkuwada
Yallamma
Belevanuru
Naganuru
Jarikatte
Turchaghatta
Shamanuru
Saraswathi
Water Works
Attigere
Industrial
Vidyanagara
Bidarakere
Kattigehalli
Nellikatte
Bastihalli
Ullihalu
Kalgere
Hosahatti
C M Hole
Kanakatte
Siddihalli
Bennehalli
Kalldevarapura
Mallapura
Bharamasamudra
H M Hole
Hosahatti
Sangenahalli
Timmalapura
Kamandalagundi
Madhure station limits
All 66 and 11 KV feeders outgoing from the said MUSS:
Hunavinodu
Doddaghatta
Jankal
Thanigekallu
Kantapura
Devapura
Ramajjanahalli
Athhimagge
Honeenalalli
Duggavara
Goolihatti
surrounding areas
Channasamudra
Kappagere
Koratigere
Madhure
Kanguvahalli
Kellodu
Hagalagere
Rangavalli
Pilapura
Devigere
Vedavathi
B V Nagara
Mavinakatte Palya
Attighatta
Neergunda
Adrikatte
Shrimata
Aladahalli
Sheranakatte
Rangappa Temple
D K Halli
Kenkere
Nakikere
Poojarahatti
Thalikatte
Gowdihalli
Gangasamudra
Ramagiri
Thuppadahalli
Kanivehalli
Kalkere
Nulenur
Kavalu
Hanumahalli
Muddapura
Rangapura
Begur
Hebballi
Sanihalli
Srirangapura
Anival
G N Kere
Bukkasagara
Mathod
Nagatihalli
Menasinodu
Mathod Urban
D T Vatti
Vajra
Kanchipura
Kittidal
Kadavigere
Obbalapura
Vengalapura
NN Katte
DK Katte
Shivanagara
JS Pura
C B Gere
Madanayakanahalli
CG Halli
Yelavarthi
Muddapura
Hosagollarahatty
Rayanahalli
Suranahally
Inahalli
Bommakkanahalli
Kunabevu
Avalenahalli
Doddaghatta
Turuvanur
Kariyammanahatti
Kotehatti
Hunasekatte
Pelarahatty
Neralagunte Station
Drdo
Neralagunte
Devarahatti
Gowdagere
Gowripura
Nsyakanahatti
Hale Jogihatti
Rekalagere
BG Halli
TK Halli
Mallurahalli
Madadevapura
Mathikere (Yeligehalli) substation feeding feeders
Yasin Nagar
Subhash Layout
Rama Temple Road
Ramdev Garden
Krishnareddy Layout
Teachers Colony
HBR 3rd Block
Shivaramaiah Layout
Ring Road Service Road
KK
Halli Village
CMR Road
Kamanahalli Main Road
Ramaiah Layout
Lingarajapuram
Janakiram Layout
Kanakadasa Layout
Govindpura Main Raod
Rashad Nagar
Farida Shoe Factory
Arabic College
KG
Halli
Govindpura Village
KG Halli
Vinobhanagar
BM Layout
Arogyamma Layout
Kaveri Garden
Nagawara, Byrankunte
Kuppuswamy L/o, Vidya Sagar
Thanisandra
RK
Hegde Nagar
K Narayan Pura
NN Halli, Balaji L/o, Phase 1 to 3
Railway Mens L/o, BDS L/o, Central Excise
KK Halli, Hennur main road
HRBR 3rd Block
Oil Mill Road
Aravind Nagara
Nehru Road
Kammanahalli Main Road
Bethal Street
A K Colony
HRBR 1st Block
80 Feet Road
CMR Road
Hegde Nagar
Nagenahalli
Police Quarters
Kempegowda L/o
Shabarinagara
KMT L/o
Bharathiya City
Noor Nagar Bharath Math Layout
Hidayath Nagar
Lidkar Colony
Bharath Math Layout
Hidayath Nagar
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 1:32 PM IST
