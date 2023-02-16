Bengaluru power cut today — Check list of areas which may get affected

Some scheduled works, to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation this week, might led to fresh power cuts in many areas of Bengaluru on Thursday.

Several areas in Bengaluru are likely to witness power cuts on Thursday in the wake of several projects being taken up by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) - the sole distributor of electricity for Karnataka, Hindustan Times reported.

As per the BESCOM site, reasons citied for the "scheduled power interuptions" included "quarterly maintenance", "to carry out periodic maintenance work of incoming line, outgoing line, Transformer Bays maintenance" and "for attending hotspot works".

These scheduled works, to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation this week, might led to fresh power cuts in many areas since Tuesday.

Here's a list of areas in Bengaluru where power cuts might be reported:

Hadadi

Tholahunase

Kukkuwada

Yallamma

Belevanuru

Naganuru

Jarikatte

Turchaghatta

Shamanuru

Saraswathi

Water Works

Attigere

Industrial

Vidyanagara

Bidarakere

Kattigehalli

Nellikatte

Bastihalli

Ullihalu

Kalgere

Hosahatti

C M Hole

Kanakatte

Siddihalli

Bennehalli

Kalldevarapura

Mallapura

Bharamasamudra

H M Hole

Hosahatti

Sangenahalli

Timmalapura

Kamandalagundi

Madhure station limits

All 66 and 11 KV feeders outgoing from the said MUSS:

Hunavinodu

Doddaghatta

Jankal

Thanigekallu

Kantapura

Devapura

Ramajjanahalli

Athhimagge

Honeenalalli

Duggavara

Goolihatti

surrounding areas

Channasamudra

Kappagere

Koratigere

Madhure

Kanguvahalli

Kellodu

Hagalagere

Rangavalli

Pilapura

Devigere

Vedavathi

B V Nagara

Mavinakatte Palya

Attighatta

Neergunda

Adrikatte

Shrimata

Aladahalli

Sheranakatte

Rangappa Temple

D K Halli

Kenkere

Nakikere

Poojarahatti

Thalikatte

Gowdihalli

Gangasamudra

Ramagiri

Thuppadahalli

Kanivehalli

Kalkere

Nulenur

Kavalu

Hanumahalli

Muddapura

Rangapura

Begur

Hebballi

Sanihalli

Srirangapura

Anival

G N Kere

Bukkasagara

Mathod

Nagatihalli

Menasinodu

Mathod Urban

D T Vatti

Vajra

Kanchipura

Kittidal

Kadavigere

Obbalapura

Vengalapura

NN Katte

DK Katte

Shivanagara

JS Pura

C B Gere

Madanayakanahalli

CG Halli

Yelavarthi

Muddapura

Hosagollarahatty

Rayanahalli

Suranahally

Inahalli

Bommakkanahalli

Kunabevu

Avalenahalli

Doddaghatta

Turuvanur

Kariyammanahatti

Kotehatti

Hunasekatte

Pelarahatty

Neralagunte Station

Drdo

Neralagunte

Devarahatti

Gowdagere

Gowripura

Nsyakanahatti

Hale Jogihatti

Rekalagere

BG Halli

TK Halli

Mallurahalli

Madadevapura

Mathikere (Yeligehalli) substation feeding feeders

Yasin Nagar

Subhash Layout

Rama Temple Road

Ramdev Garden

Krishnareddy Layout

Teachers Colony

HBR 3rd Block

Shivaramaiah Layout

Ring Road Service Road

KK

Halli Village

CMR Road

Kamanahalli Main Road

Ramaiah Layout

Lingarajapuram

Janakiram Layout

Kanakadasa Layout

Govindpura Main Raod

Rashad Nagar

Farida Shoe Factory

Arabic College

KG

Halli

Govindpura Village

KG Halli

Vinobhanagar

BM Layout

Arogyamma Layout

Kaveri Garden

Nagawara, Byrankunte

Kuppuswamy L/o, Vidya Sagar

Thanisandra

RK

Hegde Nagar

K Narayan Pura

NN Halli, Balaji L/o, Phase 1 to 3

Railway Mens L/o, BDS L/o, Central Excise

KK Halli, Hennur main road

HRBR 3rd Block

Oil Mill Road

Aravind Nagara

Nehru Road

Kammanahalli Main Road

Bethal Street

A K Colony

HRBR 1st Block

80 Feet Road

CMR Road

Hegde Nagar

Nagenahalli

Police Quarters

Kempegowda L/o

Shabarinagara

KMT L/o

Bharathiya City

Noor Nagar Bharath Math Layout

Hidayath Nagar

Lidkar Colony

Bharath Math Layout

Hidayath Nagar