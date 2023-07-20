Bengaluru ISIS module busted: Mastermind’s explosive plan – IED blasts, killings | Exclusive

According to the initial plan, the five suspects arrested in Bengaluru wanted to carry out “only major incidents”, top sources in security agencies said. Junaid was working on the targets for an ISIS module in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan

Junaid, one of the five suspects of a possible Islamic State (IS or ISIS) module arrested from Bengaluru on Tuesday, was the mastermind behind a sinister plan for “major target killings and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts”, according to top sources in security agencies.

The investigation and technical assessment has revealed that Junaid was working on the targets for an ISIS module in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan. “The agencies are checking if Junaid had roped in T Nazir, Mangalore blast accused presently lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail, who the suspects were in touch with,” sources said.

According to the initial plan accessed by agencies, they wanted to carry out “only major incidents”. More arrests are likely in the coming days, sources said.

News18 had earlier reported how Junaid was in touch with Pakistan’s Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) and had sent explosives to the accused, possibly from the Gujarat or Punjab border.

Sources said the accused were in possession of grenades. Following their interrogation, four walkie-talkies, seven pistols, ammunition, two daggers and other incriminating material was recovered from Bengaluru. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused, including those absconding.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, during a press conference, said: “They are all in the age group of 25-35. They were using digital payment apps for transactions.”

ISIS-INSPIRED ‘SUFA’ IN MP

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh that was allegedly being used by the members of an ISIS-inspired terror group ‘Sufa’, an official said on Tuesday.

The property of Imran Khan at Julwaniya village in Ratlam district was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a conspiracy to perpetrate acts of terror in Rajasthan, said a spokesperson of the anti-terror federal agency. The official said the poultry farm was used by ‘Sufa’ members for radicalising new cadre and training them in making IEDs.

The NIA had on September 22 last year filed a charge sheet against Khan and 10 other accused. It had seized explosives and components used in making IEDs. A case was registered against ‘Sufa’ in April 2022 in connection with its alleged conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Rajasthan, the NIA said.

The spokesperson said investigations have revealed that ‘Sufa’ was deeply inspired by the activities of the global terror group ISIS and was inclined toward the ‘jihadi ideology’. “Members of ‘Sufa’ had motivated other youth of the area to join the group for carrying out terror acts," the official said.

