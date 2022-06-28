Swedish furniture maker IKEA is hiring for various positions for its newly opened Bengaluru store. The company has employed 1,000 and 72 percent of them are locals at it fourth facility in the country. IKEA has committed that 75 percent of the jobs at the Bengaluru store will be given to local people.

IKEA released an advertisement saying, 'We are now hiring in Bengaluru' on its website. The job vacancies advertised on company's website are for full-time positions.

Here is the complete list of vacancies:

Benagluru IKEA is hiring

Supply Planner, textile carpets

Supply Planner, textile products

Supply Planner, category area: metal, plastic, electronics and float glass

Project Leader (expansion logistics)

Product Compliance Specialist

Multichannel Network Project Manager

Senior Cyber Engineer

Cyber Engineer

Service Fulfillment Operations Developer

Sales Co-worker (basic team)

Public Relations Leader

Succession Planning Specialist

Service Business Settlement Junior Specialist

Goods Flow Team Leader - VR Mall

SSS Team-Leader - VR Mall

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of IKEA or on this link- https://www.IKEA.com/in/en/stores/bengaluru/

On June 22, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated IKEA's fourth and the largest outlet in India at Nagasandra, Bengaluru.

On the first weekend of its opening, the Bengaluru store saw a three-hour wait time as people flocked the place in large numbers.

Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response❣️ Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online. For latest wait time updates, visit: https://t.co/XF0WzAZPFE — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) June 25, 2022 The company is said to be working towards attracting five million visitors this year with a planned investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Karnataka. IKEA has even decided to shift its purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru to source products for its global supply chain locally from India.

Bommai said the new IKEA outlet would also create employment for local artisans, carpenters and furniture designers as the company aims to source 50 percent of its products locally.