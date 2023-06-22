Bengaluru housing society bans maids from gazebos, sparks social media outrage

The housing society's circular stated that maids and workers should not use common areas in the society like parks, amphitheatre and gazebos as the residents 'feel uncomfortable being surrounded by maids.' And there's more.

Another case of discriminatory practices against maids and workmen in housing societies has come to light, this time from Bengaluru. A tweet, which shared the circular from a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of a housing society in Bengaluru, has gone viral, enraging social media over its unfair nature.

Twitter users slammed the housing society for asking maids and workers not to use common areas in the society like parks, amphitheatre and gazebos as the residents "feel uncomfortable being surrounded by maids."

“Residents of a Bengaluru society confusing class and being a classist,” wrote a user sharing a picture of the circular.

In the text maids were told not to use common areas while waiting during a break between their stints. The circular suggested that maids should only use the waiting areas as residents feel uncomfortable with them being everywhere.

In another shocking statement, the text says that the cooks, carpenters, plumbers sit on the sofa at the building’s reception due to which most of the residents have probably stopped sitting on them.

Since being shared, the tweet has gone viral and it has sparked an outrage on Twitter with the rules being slammed for being discriminatory.

Many users noted that often these ‘diktats’ are justified in the guise of security, when in reality, they are just discriminatory and classist rules against the lower-income groups.

Users called out the hypocrisy of the RWA. One user wrote: “The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome? Pathetic!”

Another user commented how bizarre it sounded, "Me, reading the first three sentences: hey that's not bad, why are people complaining? Me, reading the fourth sentence: oh.”

Many others requested to know the name of the society so that they could avoid it.

“Please name the society so that we know to avoid it? This RWA needs to be schooled on discrimination,” a user wrote.

A few users also had suggestions for the residents as one user said, “The solution to not having to see maids everywhere is to do your own mopping and dishwashing.”

A user shared even more examples of this heart-breaking reality.

The recent tweet has sparked a conversation about the underlying discrimination prevalent in some of the elite and posh societies in many big cities. Such cases of workers being restricted from using common amenities often emerge on social media and spark an outrage.