Bengaluru housing society bans maids from gazebos, sparks social media outrage

homeindia NewsBengaluru housing society bans maids from gazebos, sparks social media outrage

Read Time3 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 8:48:51 PM IST (Published)

The housing society's circular stated that maids and workers should not use common areas in the society like parks, amphitheatre and gazebos as the residents 'feel uncomfortable being surrounded by maids.' And there's more.

Another case of discriminatory practices against maids and workmen in housing societies has come to light, this time from Bengaluru. A tweet, which shared the circular from a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of a housing society in Bengaluru, has gone viral, enraging social media over its unfair nature.

Twitter users slammed the housing society for asking maids and workers not to use common areas in the society like parks, amphitheatre and gazebos  as the residents "feel uncomfortable being surrounded by maids."


“Residents of a Bengaluru society confusing class and being a classist,” wrote a user sharing a picture of the circular.

X