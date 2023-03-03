Bengaluru High Court orders restoration of housekeeping workmen's services as employees

Bengaluru's High Court ruled that housekeeping jobs are not temporary but perennial in nature, and workmen engaged in such services should be considered as employees. The court ordered the restoration of the services of the workmen, and they should be treated as employees of the petitioner.

Bengaluru's High Court has ruled that housekeeping jobs are not temporary but perennial in nature, and therefore workmen engaged in such services should be considered as employees. The decision came on February 23, 2023, in response to a case involving the state-owned Mysore Electrical Industries Limited (MEIL).

In 2000, Shankar Nursery and Associated Detective & Security Services, which had a contract with the company to supply these workmen, terminated their contract and withdrew 66 workmen from work.

The matter reached conciliation proceedings and then the Labour Court, which in 2011 ordered the workmen to be restored to service. However, the company challenged the decision in the High Court, which stayed the order and sent the matter back to the lower court.

The company claimed that the housekeeping staff, who were involved in gardening, loading, and unloading, were contract labourers who did a few hours of work in a day.

However, the High Court rejected this contention and upheld the order of the Labour Tribunal. The Court dismissed the company's claim that the workers were contract labourers and said that the instrumentality of contract workers had been used only to deprive them of their just amounts.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, who presided over the case, said in his judgment, "These job profiles being ones whose services are required on a day-to-day basis, as also for months on end. I am of the considered opinion that these jobs are perennial in nature and therefore would not be temporary as contended."

He further added that "the workers have been engaged for a long period of time and the alleged agreement between the employer and the contractor is a sham and camouflage."

The HC ordered the restoration of the services of the workmen, and they should be treated as employees of the petitioner. The company should regularize their services subject to the availability of vacancies, and in the event of there being no vacancies, as and when the vacancies arise, the company should give preference to the members of the respondent-Union, if they are found suitable by relaxing the condition as to maximum age, as also academic qualifications.