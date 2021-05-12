Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey Updated : May 12, 2021 09:37:42 IST India has 1.4 beds per 1,000 people in public and private sector combined, half a bed in just the public sector. Pune bags second spot with 3.5 beds; is first on sanitation, air and water quality. Delhi NCR cuts a sorry figure with 2 beds per 1000 people, Mumbai just ahead with 2.2 beds. Published : May 12, 2021 09:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply