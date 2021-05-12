  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Updated : May 12, 2021 09:37:42 IST

India has 1.4 beds per 1,000 people in public and private sector combined, half a bed in just the public sector.
Pune bags second spot with 3.5 beds; is first on sanitation, air and water quality.
Delhi NCR cuts a sorry figure with 2 beds per 1000 people, Mumbai just ahead with 2.2 beds.
Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey
Published : May 12, 2021 09:37 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare systems developed by DRDO

PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare systems developed by DRDO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement