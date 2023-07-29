Bengaluru flat owner asks for ‘Rs 25 lakh’ as security deposit, Internet shocked

The shocking discovery came to light when a social media user shared a screenshot of a flat listing in Bengaluru's HSR Layout.

Finding a place to call home in bustling metropolitan cities is already a daunting task, and Bengaluru, India's IT capital, is not an exception.

Not many would disagree that the city is infamous for its exorbitant costs of living. However, a recent incident has taken the already steep rental prices to a whole new level.

The shocking discovery came to light when a social media user shared a screenshot of a flat listing on NoBroker.com in Bengaluru's HSR Layout. The eye-catching detail that grabbed everyone's attention was the security deposit amount, set at a staggering Rs 25 lakh. The app even provided an option to apply for a loan just to pay the mind-boggling deposit.

The sum left many speechless, sparking intense discussions across the platform. “They should add an option: Apply for Kidney Donation,” read the caption accompanying the post.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 2.5k views and counting, as people were left astounded by the sky-high price tag. While many couldn't help but express disbelief at the inflated cost, some argued that the rent and deposit might be justified considering the actual value of the flat and its location in a 'posh' society.

Among the comments, one user quipped that the listing might have mistakenly added two extra zeros at the end, while the user agreed, humorously stating, “That's the only sane explanation possible.”

On the other hand, some voiced their discontent, criticising the excessive greed and calling for authorities to intervene. The comment read, “This is unfair and stinks of greed- the authorities should step in and make it a rule for not more than 3 months’ rent.” In response to this, the user pointed out that a safer limit of two to three months' rent is followed in other cities like NCR and Hyderabad.

Additionally, a user went on to say, “Except free advice and etheric opinions nothing comes for free in the real world. The fact that you are looking for a 6000 sq. ft carpet area shows that you are loaded and belching. Ten months advance with a monthly rental of 25k is an applied thumb rule in Karnataka. Except for Awe.”

The comment section buzzed with similar stories shared by people who had encountered comparable experiences in the city's real estate market.